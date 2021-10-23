The member representing Warri Federal Constituency and Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has congratulated the former governor of Delta State, His Excellency Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan as he celebrated his 67th birthday Friday October 22.

Ereyitomi while congratulating Dr. Uduaghan described him as a progressive unifier whose governorship style brought stability and development to the state, adding more peace and value to good governance in Delta state .

READ ALSO:Young girls now finds joy sleeping with married men, Okowa’s aide Ossai laments

The lawmaker extolled Uduaghan’s policies to Democratic practices in Nigeria whose time at the saddle of leadership put smiles at the faces of the people making it easier for the administration of Okowa to succeed in giving Deltans massive development.

Ereyitomi on behalf of Warri Federal constituents wished Dr. Uduaghan Asamaigor a wonderful birthday and more celebrations.