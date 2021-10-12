By Nkiruka Nnorom

EFG Hermes, a financial services corporation in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), and Microsoft have announced a strategic cloud partnership aimed at accelerating the firm’s digital transformation and shaping the future of innovation in the financial services industry.

The companies will strike a unique collaboration to unlock the opportunities that Microsoft’s cloud has to offer, with a specific view toward the challenges of financial services. The partnership will enable EFG Hermes to accelerate the modernization of its IT environment to enhance customer, employee and developer experience.

As part of the strategic partnership, the companies will focus on accelerating a secure and robust digital transformation roadmap aligned with EFG Hermes’ digital strategy.

The transformation will result in a modern, more flexible and scalable IT environment for EFG Hermes, as well as improved employee experience; innovative applications and services with higher developer effectiveness and most importantly enhanced customer engagement with better service, insights and connectivity.

“The partnership with Microsoft comes at a time where we are looking to further cement our commitment to sustainability as we invest more in cloud-based solutions that help us achieve cost-efficiency, therefore enhancing scalability as part of our drive to digital transformation.

This collaboration will also enable us to ensure increased competitiveness, business resilience and innovation, whether it is to expand global reach, reduce time to market, create agility, lead with customer-centricity and make data-informed decisions, ” said Mohamed Wakeel, Group Chief Operating Officer at EFG Hermes.