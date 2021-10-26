By Ibrahim Hassan, KADUNA

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on October 25, arraigned one Abdulrahim Dangana before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna, on one count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence.

The defendant, according to the EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, “is an alleged internet fraudster who preys on homosexuals online.

“Abdulrahim, investigation revealed, registered on a gay/bisexual hook-up app website, using the assumed names: Ryan, Dave, Frank and Eric.

“He employed the fake profiles to contrive romantic relationships with gay individuals and after establishing what appears to be a genuine relationship with his victims, he lures them into sending him nude pictures.

“He eventually use the pictures to blackmail and extort them through gift cards and bitcoins which he converts into naira using his bank accounts and e-wallets.’

“By this means he had obtained $8,420 from victms.

“The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

“Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel Nasiru Salele asked the court to fix a date for trial but the defence counsel, Solomon Otuwaga, urged the court to release his client on bail.

“Justice Khobo, thereafter, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N1,000,000 and one surety in like sum, who must be resident in Kaduna with valid means of identification.

“The case has being adjourned till December 2,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria