Alleged $6bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, re-arraigned a former Minister of Power and Steel, Mr. Olu Agunloye, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Apo, following his alleged complicity in a $6billion contract fraud.

The anti-graft agency had alleged that Agunloye, who served as a Minister between 1999 and 2003, under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had while he was in the position, illegally awarded a contract for the construction of 3,960mw Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station on a Build, Operate and Transfer Basis.

It told the court that the contract, which was awarded to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited, was done without any budgetary provision, approval and cash backing.

According to the EFCC, the embattled former Minister knowingly disobeyed a presidential directive that was made after a Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting that held on May 21, 2003, by issuing a letter to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited, conveying Federal Government’s approval for the contract.

The prosecution, which had accused the defendant of collecting N3. 6million kickback from the company, maintained that forged documents were relied upon to facilitate the contract award.

However, the former Minister pleaded his innocence to the seven-count amended charge that was read to him before trial Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. M.K Hussein subsequently applied for a date to enable the third witness in the matter to continue his testimony.

Justice Onwuegbuzie adjourned the matter till October 9, 2025, for continuation of trial.

The court had earlier granted the defendant bail to the tune of N50million with two sureties in the like sum.

Some of the count in the charge against him, read: “That you, Olu Agunloye, whilst being the Minister of Power and Steel on or about the 2nd of May, 2003 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, knowingly disobeyed the directive of the President, made in the Federal Executive Council meeting of 21st May 2003, directed at you pursuant to the Presidents’ powers under Section 5(1) (a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) when you signed a letter addressed to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited, conveying the approval of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the construction of the 3,960 megawatts Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 123 of the Penal Code Law.”

“That you, Olu Agunloye whilst being the Minister of Power and Steel and Leno Adesanya (at large) of Sunrise [Power and Transmission Company Limited, on or about the 22nd of May, 2003 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to cause the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN) to enter into a contract with Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited (SPTCL) used as genuine, a false document titled, “Construction of 3,960mw Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station on a Build, Operate and Transfer Basis,” dated the 22nd of May, 2003, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 366 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code.”