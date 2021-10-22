.

EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) has opened registration for their fourth intake of students for a range of courses in filmmaking.

The free training courtesy of Lagos State Government through Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, continues to create free opportunities for young people to improve their skills and competitiveness in the film industry.

So far, three batches of 200 students each have graduated from the EbonyLife Creative Academy. At the end of their 12-week courses, they break into groups to produce impressive short films that have been shown to students and guests at each graduation ceremony.

Head of School, ELCA, Mr. Theart Korsten says “We always have lots of applicants, and several are waitlisted for registration already. However, two of our courses have places readily available – Art Direction and Sound Recording. There is plenty of demand for these skills in Nollywood and across Africa…”

Young people will be able to pursue their dreams of becoming actors, writers, directors, producers and technicians, by attending a world-class film academy.

Developed by industry experts from around the world, the courses are designed to help working film professionals become more competitive and to equip postgraduates with the skills they need to launch their careers.