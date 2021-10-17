The Inglewood-rapper is picking up where he left off.

Doug Tha Plug will be dropping his latest single “Finna Win” with an accompanying video in few weeks, this is the rappers second original offering this year. In a brief post on Instagram this morning, the American-born Hip Hop artist uploaded a short video to tease an impending release.

In a statement on theMedia 360 Company’s official website, Doug said “Finna Win” picks up where his last single, Two V’z left off.

“The song is about my personal struggles and the price I paid to be where i am today,” he said.

“Regardless, challenges are there for us to conquer and triumph over.”

The upcoming self-produced single will be released under his own record label this fall.