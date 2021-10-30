By Ese Adagbra

Today, one can conveniently describe Olorogun Kenneth Oghenerhoro Okpara as an international financial expert, an astute political leader, an Urhobo patriot and a pan Deltan, who has utilised his expertise and wealth of experience for the benefit of the people of Delta State and the entire world at large.

Olorogun Okpara the top ranking governorship hopeful of Delta State has an intimidating intellectual background and he is an embodiment of knowledge.

This international reputed financial expert like any other mortal being was born into the great Okpara Dynasty of Eku, on February 8, 1961 in Eku Community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State. He had his Primary Education at C.M.S ,in Eke and attended Saint Peter’s Claver Oesophageal. Okpe Local Government Area as well and later proceeded to the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, where he bagged B Sc Accounting in 1987. He went abroad in his quest for further education and did his Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in the prestigious Cambridge University, Cambridge, United Kingdom ( U.K). He is a product of Harvard University, JFK, School of Government Executive Education (Cutting Edge of Development Thinking Program) in May 2013, to cut his academic progression short for now.

He was appointed Commissioner for Economic Planning between September 2011-July 2013 by Dr. Ewetan Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State. He proved himself as financial wizard, whose tenure boosted the economic base of Delta State, especially as the ministry is saddled with the state economic development agenda, fiscal policies, budgetary preparation processes, among others, and he was later appointed as Commissioner for Finance by the same Governor Uduaghan on July 5, 2013 and he was there till May 28, 2015. Between this period, he led the Delta State government team in the formulation of financial policies, internal revenue generation, among others.

READ ALSO: Okowa greets Uduaghan at 67

It is to his credit that within 100 days in office he led the team that prepared 2012 budget submitted to the Delta State House of Assembly, which was approved before the end of that year. He facilitated many training and development courses for between 10 and 200 civil servants, varying from three hours to two-day sessions people on World Bank projects. There were over 1,000 staff under his supervision and he also directed team his management influence.

It is not by mistake that this financial guru, Urhobo patriot and a detribalised Deltan is making himself available to serve the people as Governor of Delta State come 2023 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

It is not an overstatement to say he is a born leader haven exhibited core leadership traits at a tender age of his Primary and Secondary School days. He was Class Prefect in C.M.S Primary School Eku, College House Prefect and the Farm Prefect of Saint Peter Claver College SPCC Aghalokpe respectively.

His unquenchable Urhobo patriotism also earned him the presidency of the National Association of Urhobo Students, during his undergraduate days in the University of Maiduguri, Borno State. So, it will be very ideal and the people of Delta State would be in a safe hands with Olorogun Kenneth Okpara at the driver’s seat come 2023. He is easy going but frank and plain! A believer of politics without bitterness and above all he is a grassroot politician. As a result of his contributions towards the development of Urhobo nation, he was honoured with the traditional chieftaincy titles of the Izomo of Agbon Kingdom by His Royal Majesty Ukori1, Ovie of Agbon Kingdom and the Okpagha of Umiagwha-Abraka Kingdom by His Royal Majesty, rtd AVM Lucky Ararilie, the Ovie of Umiagwha – Abraka Kingdom. He was also honoured by his people of Eku, with the traditional title of the Urhukpe (Light) of Eku Community, respectively.

It is therefore, crystal clear that Delta State needs such man of competence and experience like Olorogun Okpara at the helm after the tenure of the present governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

*Adagbra writes for Urhobo Voice, Asaba, Delta State