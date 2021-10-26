Mr Leke Ogunsola, the Chairman of Osun Primary Healthcare Development Board, on Tuesday said that more than 60,000 people had received full COVID-19 vaccination in the state.



Ogunsola made this known at Osogbo while defending the budget of the agency before Osun House of Assembly’s Joint Committees on Finance and Appropriation.



He said that no fewer than 200,000 people had also taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination and would be collecting the second dose soon.



The chairman said that the state recently completed the second phase of polio vaccination.

He thanked the state’s executive and legislative arms of government for support.



Ogunsola said that with the renovation of the 332 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state, the agency had been rendering effective healthcare services.



“We were also able to provide polio vaccination at the primary health centres in addition to taking the vaccination to homes, schools and religious centres,” he said.



He thanked the state Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, the state House of Assembly and religious leaders for assistance in making polio vaccination a success in the state.



Mr Olodo Taiwo, the Chairman of the Assembly’s Joint Committees on Finance and Appropriation, praised Ogunsola and the agency for commitment.



He said that the budget presented by the agency would be considered.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defence of budgets Osun ministries, departments and agencies entered the fourth day on Tuesday, with Osun Ministry of Health and agencies under it appearing before the Assembly.

Vanguard News Nigeria