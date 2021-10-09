Comelyhands holds 3rd marketplace for SMEs

The third Comelyhands Market place was held last weekend, October 1st to 3rd in Ibadan.

The marketplace whose Major objective is to connect small businesses to consumers of their products was inaugurated in December 2020.

Since its inauguration, 45 businesses have participated in the fair.

The products on display included made in Nigeria clothes, fabrics, jewelry, food, health products, leather works, books among others.

The vendors/participants expressed gladness for the access to the market.

Jedidiah items of clothing said, “I couldn’t have made as many sales sitting in my shop.”

Ayoka Signature, a company that makes customised bags and purses said, ‘I was a bit reluctant to join because my business was small at that time. I paid for stand almost towards the last week. Then I fell ill and had to get a young girl to help at the stand. I just kept getting credit alert at home like rain…now I’m glued to Comelyhands marketplace o

“I made more money than I anticipated and more so I got more customers who contacted me even after the exhibition.”

Ibadan Jewellery School said many prospective students have been contacting us as a result of the exposure.

The Comelyhands Marketplace sponsor, Tinuola Ayanniyi, said the need to solve the problem of access to market for small businesses, especially women-driven businesses led to the inauguration of the marketplace.

‘It will get bigger’ she said revealing that the next edition coming up in December will accommodate up to 40 more businesses.

She expressed gratitude to Taiwo Adelakun Photography (TAP), LG Consult, and DAMSELng, part sponsors of the project.

