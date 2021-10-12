By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has bowed to pressure from the public on electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, where and when practicable as it has rescinded its earlier decision.

The U- turn by the Senate on Tuesday is coming after months of bashings from the public over resolution against unfettered electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) where and when practicable.

The decision is listed in the Order Paper of the Senate read, ” Relying on order 1(b) and 53( b) of Senate Standing Order accordingly resolves to rescind its decision on the affected Clauses of the Bill as passed and re- commit same to the Committee of the Whole for Consideration and passage.”

Recall that the Senate had in July during consideration of report on 2010 Electoral Act ( Amendment ) Bill 2021 submitted by its Committee on INEC, amended clause 52(3) as recommended.

While the clause as presented by the committee in the report, says INEC can transmit election results electronically where and when practicable, the Senate passed the amended version which says ” INEC can transmit election results electronically subject to confirmation of Nigerian Communication Commission ( NCC) of adequacy and security of National Network .

The House of Representatives at the time, adopted the clause as originally recommended by committees of both Chambers on INEC.

Vanguard News Nigeria