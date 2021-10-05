By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate disclosed on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present to the Joint session of the National Assembly, the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central stated this while presiding over the plenary.

Omo- Agege urged the Senate Committee on Finance to expedite action on the Revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper which the President forwarded to the Senate on Tuesday, and submit their report for consideration at plenary on Wednesday.

Details later….