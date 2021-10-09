By Benjamin Njoku

Big Brother Naija season six winner, WhiteMoney has continued to express his gratitude to millions of his fans and Nigerians for the love and support shown to him while the reality TV show lasted.

The 29-year-old businessman was crowned winner of the show last Sunday night after amassing the highest number of votes from viewers. He defeated the likes of Liquorose, Pere, Cross, Angel and Emmanuel to coast home to victory.

In an Instagram post, Whitemoney wrote: “I’m not here to fit into your world. I’m here to make my own. Coming out of the house to realize I have got a whole lot of people rooting for me, my family, my own MoneyGeng, is totally what I didn’t see coming. I never thought I would be loved and accepted like this.”

Whitemoney is currently overwhelmed with his new ‘ celebrity status.’ During the week, his fans gifted him a brand new Venza car worth millions of naira and his joy knew no bounds.

Also, the fans’ favourite shocked everyone after he chose Niyi, another housemate to go on his Dubai trip with him as part of the packages that came with his victory. While many thought he would choose Queen as his partner, he ended up choosing Niyi to be his partner on his Dubai trip.

Explaining why he chose Niyi over other housemates, he said that the “bromance” between him and Niyi was made in heaven.

Vanguard News Nigeria