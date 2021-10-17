Agada

By Peter Duru

Mr. Austin Agada, Sunday morning emerged the Benue State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, after polling a total of 1,385 votes out of the available 1,500.

Mr. Agada emerged at the end of voting which took place at the Ape Aku Stadium in Makurdi, though his opponent, Mr. Omale Omale boycotted the election.

Declaring the results at the end of voting, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed explained that out of the 36 available positions, 35 were filled by consensus while that of Chairman was contested for by two aspirants.

Mohammed who attested that the election was free, fair and credible lauded the leaders of the party in the state for the maturity they exhibited in handling the election process.