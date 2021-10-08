….Flags off SWAGA group in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, threw his weight behind the presidential bid of National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, in 2023, saying he has the quality to lead the nation.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark at the official launch of a campaign group, South-West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA ’23, held in Ikeja, Lagos

SWAGA’23 is a campaign group championing the cause for the candidacy of the former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu, for the 2023 presidential poll.

Speaking at the launch, the governor said: “You can see that Lagos has kept the best for the last. With your Action, Passion and Vision the mission is achievable.”

APC chieftain, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, said Tinubu has demonstrated leadership and mentorship. “If we want to progress in Nigeria, we have to present Tinubu as our presidential candidate and vote him in.”

A professor of Ecotoxicolgy, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Adebayo Otitoloju, in his address, titled: ‘Credentials of the next President of Nigeria,’ said: “A politician who is able to read the needs of the people, someone who can set up political machinery to achieve set tasks, a leader of leaders committed to the unity of the country. These attributes and more can be found in the National Leader of APC, Tinubu.”

Vanguard News Nigeria