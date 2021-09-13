By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, says with the approval of the 5G national policy, which was a product of extensive and wide consultation, the next big task ahead of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC is to begin immediate implementation to push forward the country’s march to increased digital transformation of the economy.

He charged the Commission to prepare for immediate and effective implementation of the policy to accelerate economic growth.

The minister was speaking while addressing a delegation from the NCC led by the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta in Abuja.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had last week approved the National Policy on Fifth Generation (5G) technology deployment in Nigeria.

The Minister, while commending the NCC said the recent launch of its Strategic Vision (Implementation) Plan (SVP) 2021-2025, would be a veritable vehicle to give the needed impetus to the implementation of the 5G plan.

He insisted that the Commission is expected to give needs push to ensure total implementation of the SVP and charged it to have a timeline and ensure to deliver on them.

His words: ‘‘Developing the Vision Plan is commendable but ensuring diligent implementation is even more important. So, the EVC should commit to total implementation of the SVP. As a digital communication channel, “I see it as important because we need more sensitisation. We need to reach out to citizens and create awareness about our regulatory activities, change certain perceptions and counter some conspiracy theories against technologies and many more. The podcast is one of the best ways we would be able to achieve this,” he said.

In his remarks, the NCC boss expressed appreciation to the Minister for his immense support and active role during the recent launch of three projects by the Commission; and to commend him for the important role he played in securing the final approval of the 5G national plan by the Federal Government.

Danbatta, who described the Federal Government’s approval of 5G national plan as “a development of unprecedented and profound historical significance to the Commission, telecom industry and other economic sectors,” promised that the Commission under his watch would diligently implement the 5G plan for the overall socio-economic benefits of Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria