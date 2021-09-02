… Sacking Nanono, Mamman not enough to cover your failures, PDP mocks Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said, yesterday, he sacked the Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Nanono and his counterpart in Power, Saleh Mamman, to reinvigorate his cabinet and consolidate his achievements.

President Buhari in the minor cabinet reshuffle, which came as a shock to the cabinet members, appointed Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, as the new Minister of Agriculture, while Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, was redeployed to the Ministry of Power.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, Buhari said the ministers were sacked after an independent and critical self-review of their performances.

He also noted that the contributions of the two ministers could be considered weak and not in tandem with the goal of his administration,

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps,” he added.

The president text at the council meeting read: “On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, the current Federal Executive Council, FEC, was sworn-in after a rigorous retreat to bring returning and new members up to speed on the accomplishments, challenges and lessons drawn from my first term in office and to emphasise the nine priority areas of government for the second term.

“Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programmes implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector reporting during cabinet meetings and at retreats.

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.

“I must commend this cabinet for demonstrating unparalleled resilience that helped the government to navigate the disruption to global systems and governance occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19 shortly after inauguration. The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting was not spared because the traditional mode was altered.

“As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.

“Accordingly, a few cabinet changes, marking the beginning of a continuous process, have been approved.

“In due course, substantive nominations will be made to fill the consequential vacancies in accordance with the requirements of the constitution.

“I have personally met with the departing members to thank them for their contributions to discussions in cabinet and the invaluable services rendered to the nation.

‘’Today, effectively marks their last participation in the Federal Executive Council deliberations and I wish them the best in all future endeavours. Finally, I wish to reiterate once more, that this process shall be continuous.”

Reacting to the sack of the two ministers, yesterday, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said it could not atone for the “failures” of President Buhari.

In a statement by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that the “manifest inefficiency of the Buhari administration is a product of President Buhari’s myopic and divisive approach to governance as well as the impunity and corruption deeply embedded in his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

The statement further read: “The PDP posits that even if the best hands are recruited, they will be contaminated by incompetence, impunity, disregard to rules, divisiveness and corruption that have become the hallmark of the APC and its administration.”

“The party calls on President Buhari and the APC to note that Nigerians are not swayed by the sack of the Ministers but are eagerly awaiting the exit of the Buhari Presidency and the APC come May 29, 2023, as there is no hope in sight under their purview.”

