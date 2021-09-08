What’s Ubi Franklin, Iyanya hinting at?

Franklin (left) and Iyanya. Source: ubifranklintriplemg/Instagram

In 2016, Ubi Franklin, as boss of Made Men Music, MMM, said singer, Iyanya had his blessing to leave the label, and that it was a mutual agreement.

However, later developments showed there was a crisis, with parties going to press with allegations and counter-allegations. It was a dirty fight.

But in an “Official Press Release” on Instagram, Ubi Franklin wrote that they “…have collectively decided to come as one body to reckon with”, adding “we hope that this re-emergence bring (sic) forth more successful years.”

On his part, Iyanya, who has been appointed Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, also posted the release on his Instagram handle.

The post is reproduced here in full: “How time indeed flies, it has been 165.6M Secs, 2.8M minutes, 46K hours, 1916 days, 274 weeks, 63 months, 5 years since the resolution of the contract binding two resilient and hardworking parties that felt the need to give themselves time and grow independently.

“These parties having explored life differently in the same niche, various spheres and found a defining purpose to their missions have collectively decided to come as one body to reckon with.

“We appreciate the effort of friends, colleagues and well wishers for the years of believing in our craft, supporting our purpose and encouraging our mission.

“We also acknowledge the individual management over the past years and look forward to working as a large family.

“We hope that this re-emergence bring forth more successful years. AMEN. @iyanya Let’s Get It. WE OUTSIDE.”

