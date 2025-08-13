Ubi Franklin dismisses allegation of stealing wristwatch at Davido’s Miami wedding

Music executive, Ubi Franklin, has dismissed social media claims accusing him of stealing a luxury wristwatch during singer Davido’s wedding in Miami, United States, last weekend.

The allegation surfaced online on Wednesday after a blog published the report, sparking conversations across various platforms.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Franklin described the claims as baseless.

“I am currently aware of the recent circulation on social media linking my name to an alleged theft.

“I wish to make it clear that these allegations are completely false and misleading,” he wrote.

Narrating the events in Miami, Franklin said a man identified as Benny had approached him with an offer to sell a wristwatch.

“After reviewing the item and confirming its previous ownership, I decided not to purchase it in order to avoid any potential complications.

“I clearly communicated that to him,” Franklin stated.

He added that during the church service at the wedding, Benny sent his brother to deliver a different wristwatch, which Franklin bought and paid for in full.

“Given the busy circumstances surrounding the wedding, I was in possession of both wristwatches and wore the one he sent to me through his brother,” he explained.

According to him, he left Miami right after the wedding to prepare for his sister’s funeral, and while in the air, Benny contacted him about the other wristwatch.

“I want to state clearly: I am not a thief. I have never stolen from anyone in my life.

“I purchased a wristwatch and paid in full from Benny,” Franklin said, adding that Benny had already refuted the theft rumour earlier in the day.

Calling the matter “an extremely difficult and sensitive time” for him and his family, Franklin stressed that this would be his last public statement on the issue.