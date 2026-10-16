Sanwo-Olu orders immediate repairs of Lagos roads

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) to commence immediate road reconstruction and rehabilitation across the state, taking advantage of the dry season to address deteriorating infrastructure.

The General Manager of LSPWC, Engr. Tokunbo Ajanaku, disclosed this on Thursday during an inspection tour of ongoing projects, assuring residents of improved road networks as weather conditions become more favourable for construction work.

Ajanaku said Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area was a major focus of the exercise, with reconstruction underway on Godwin Omonuwa Road, Taiwo Street, Salamotu Street, Peter Agah Street and Ibeh Street.

He said the projects were undertaken at the governor’s direction to address infrastructure deficits and improve connectivity within communities.

“These roads are important links within the Oshodi-Isolo axis, serving residents, traders, business owners and other road users daily.

“Their reconstruction will not only improve mobility but also reduce transportation costs, enhance road safety, boost commercial activities and create a more conducive environment for businesses and residents,” Ajanaku said.

He added that the inspection covered other ongoing rehabilitation projects across the state, including Ogunnusi Road in Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Awolowo Way in Ikeja Local Government Area, Lanre Awolokun Road and Idowu Olaitan Street in Shomolu, as well as Idimu-Ikotun Road in Alimosho.

According to him, heavy rainfall often limits asphalt laying, but the corporation maintained emergency palliative interventions during the rainy season to keep critical roads motorable.

He said the agency was now shifting towards more comprehensive and durable repairs with the return of dry weather.

Ajanaku added that much of the maintenance and asphalt-laying work was being carried out at night, under appropriate safety measures, to minimise traffic congestion across the metropolis.

He appealed to residents to be patient, explaining that road repairs were prioritised based on road conditions, traffic volume and the urgency of intervention.

The general manager said the corporation would progressively extend its operations to other parts of the state.

He also urged residents to protect public infrastructure by avoiding practices that contribute to road deterioration, including dumping refuse in drainage channels, spilling petroleum products and discharging wastewater onto roads.

“Our roads are our collective heritage. Government has the responsibility to provide and maintain them, but citizens also have a duty to protect them. Road preservation must therefore be a shared responsibility,” Ajanaku said.