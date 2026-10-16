APC group rallies Southeast support for Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) in the Southeast, led by former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Auditor, Sir Paul Chukwuma, on Thursday held a rally in Awka, Anambra State, to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

At the rally, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, urged voters in the zone to support APC candidates across all levels in the 2027 general elections.

Chukwuma, a former governorship candidate in Anambra State, and the APC senatorial candidate for Anambra Central, Uche Ekwunife, also urged voters to support Tinubu and other candidates of the party.

They expressed confidence that the APC would secure substantial votes across the five Southeast states, arguing that Tinubu’s actions and policies had earned him support in the region.

However, some APC leaders in Anambra State reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as the party’s national leadership relying on the strength of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to secure votes for Tinubu in the state.

The APC state secretary, Sir Obiora Okpala, said the party should be adequately recognised in political arrangements in Anambra, given its status as the ruling party at the national level and a major political stakeholder in the state.

He argued that the APC should be carried along in the process, rather than APGA being given what he described as undue advantage over the party in Anambra.