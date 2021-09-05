We're bridging gender gap — Chizoba Anyika

Chizoba Anyika

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Women represent less than three percent of the global maritime workforce and Chizoba Anyika is one of the few who have managed to scale up to top management positions in the sector in Nigeria. Anyika is an Assistant Director at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and Head, Shipping Development, Apapa Port. She is also the Secretary of Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, WISTA, Nigeria.

Anyika is also National Publicity Secretary of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration, CIoTA, Nigeria. The alumna of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, who also holds a Master’s degree from Cardiff University, United Kingdom, spoke with Sunday Vanguard.

Are there efforts in place to ameliorate the challenge of customs duty on vessels being suffered by prospective Nigerian ship owners?

Yes. I was a foundation staff of the Cabotage Department where a lot was done to stem the issue of charges on temporary importation of flat sheets for vessel construction by indigenous ship owners.

To the best of my knowledge, NIMASA and the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, are collaborating to close loopholes in the Temporary Importation Permit, TIP, system which foreign vessel owners exploit to avoid payment of revenue due government.

The mandate of cabotage trade is to build indigenous infrastructural and human capacity and I know that the agency’s leadership is strengthening their inter-agency collaboration with the Nigerian Customs Service and other ministries, agencies and departments to discuss the issues of content development as against revenue generation which might be the statutory focus of others.

I was for years a member and the Secretary of the Inter-Agency Collaboration Committee on Local Content, and the committee’s recommendation is yielding fruits in the area of enforcement of the relevant local content mandates as stated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

You’ve come a long way in a male-dominated career; what are you doing personally to improve the proportion of women working in the maritime sector?

The recruitment of women in both junior and senior roles within the maritime sector is on the rise and with increased advocacy for gender parity which promotes the benefits of a gender-balanced workforce, more women are being promoted to take up leadership positions.

It has not been all rosy in my career path and my personal challenges have strengthened my resolve to do everything possible in support of any woman that needs my assistance for career advancement. It will interest you to know that in recent times, women’s role in maritime activities have become a subject of unprecedented awareness and interest; and for good reasons too.

Women in leadership positions will continue to increase with deliberate steps taken by women to enhance opportunities and mentor younger ones.

I have over time been invited to educate groups of women where I share my work experience, opportunities and the evolving culture in the maritime sector.

Community of experienced women

If women are to be fully included in the maritime industry, creating a community of experienced women needs to take place at several levels and in various sectors of the industry. Having women in positions of authority is crucial, but that must not come at the expense of seafaring experience, education and training.

Fortunately, the African Union, AU, is leading the way on the continent, as seen in the two events it hosted this year in Angola and Ethiopia.

Looking back, what attributes would you say helped to launch you into top management position?

First, I will say grace of the infinite creator. Second is earning my bosses’ trust. I work smart and ensure I am a hundred percent loyal to my leaders who eventually become my friends. I have had a couple of them who created the right environment for me to thrive. I have also been blessed with female leaders who coached me and struck the balance as more of a coach than a leader. I learnt to be genuine, learning under them.

I have had opportunities to induct newly-employed officers who return to ask me to be their mentor. This has encouraged me greatly.

Those who are not competitors have been able to work seamlessly with me, infusing their own talents for greater productivity. I also have a supportive spouse and a stable work-life balance. My husband, Nze Eddy Emeka Anyika, is my spiritual director and upholds me in many ways.

What other things do you do outside your work that helps you maintain a sane mind?

I take time out from work to spend quality time with my family and friends, exercise, and get involved in other social activities.

I take actions that create peace in my personal life like visiting the spa to rejuvenate and exercise to generate power. I love dancing and listening to classic music. All these give me a peaceful mind and ultimately help me deliver my best at work.

I am a member of many associations of interest through which I support causes that I believe in, get inspired and be involved.

In what specific ways would you say WISTA is changing the narratives for women in maritime?

Under the leadership of Mrs. Eunice Ezeoke, WISTA Nigeria has continued to partner relevant organisations and individuals for the development of the sector. This is pertinent at this time in our nation’s economic life where it can be rightly infered that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA, offers a plausible solution towards a timely intervention in the fast dwindling revenue of the nation.

On 8th July, 2021, the association hosted an empowerment programme for women in trade through the annual business lunch and magazine launch. It discussed the AfCFTA and investment opportunities for women in trade.

In addition to this, the association carries out her corporate social responsibility by empowering women in the riverine areas. We have over the years been providing fishing boats and nets to rural women in addition to granting scholarships to the best female graduating student in Maritime Academy Oron, Akwa Ibom State.

Currently, we are leveraging on our existing memorandum of understanding with the apex global maritime body to ensure that skilled and qualified women get appropriate placement to work with relevant male counterparts towards a sustainable maritime sector.

What personal principles do you strive to live by daily?

I have over the years cultivated a winning attitude and so do not relent even if the chances of winning is very slim. I accept my challenges and daily commit to my goal. I also let my work speak for itself while I push myself up, committing to a cause and sticking to it.

I have faced many life challenges and looked at them squarely in the face. I am not afraid to step out of my comfort zone when the need arises. I realised early in life that growth and comfort do not co-exist.

You’re studying for a PhD; why is this necessary when you’re already at the peak of your career?

Continuous professional development is key to every career-minded individual and learning is a continuous process. I like to add value to myself.

We are growing older and there is always room to acquire fresh knowledge which we can give back to society when the opportunity calls.

I love to be impactful and always seek ways to improve the quality of my life and my environment. It gives me a sense of fulfillment that I am a channel of blessing for others each time I can share my knowledge.

Who inspires you the most?

My mother, Ojiugo Florence Nwamaka Nwolisa-Nwosu, inspires me. She is a great entrepreneur, full of contentment and drive to be her best. I have a praying mother who impacted the act of tenacity and patience in me. My late father gave her all the room and supported her to thrive. I am whom my mother raised me to be.

What do you miss most about your childhood?

My late father; God rest his soul. He included me in key decision-making processes and gave me room to explore my role as an only daughter among five boys.

This positively impacted my growing up. I was never made to feel less human because I am a girl. I mediated in and often resolved all the conflicts among the boys.

