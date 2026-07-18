Delta 2027: Great Ogboru on a rescue mission…

Ogboru

By Martha Ajagbawa

Presently, in Delta State, there is a lot of shenanigans going on, coupled with misplaced priorities regarding some fundamental projects. The MORE Agenda of the Oborevwori administration, three years down the line, seems ineffective and inconsequential.

Many Deltans were taken aback when the Governor announced the construction of 25 police divisional headquarters—one in each local government area (LGA) of the state—not too long ago, thereby appearing to usurp a function traditionally handled by the Federal Government. Perhaps there is more than meets the eye regarding construction projects in Delta State. Those who know, understand. Although the total cost of the construction has not yet been officially disclosed, it is estimated at between N 1.5 billion and N2 billion per station, amounting to approximately N37.5 billion to N50 billion overall.

Conversely, about 200 primary schools across Bomadi, Udu, and Aniocha South need roofs, desks, toilets, and other essential facilities, at an average cost of N50 million each.

Ten cassava-processing cottage industries, at N1 billion each, could employ about 5,000 youths and reduce post-harvest losses for farmers. Teacher training colleges also need rehabilitation to produce the manpower required for a 21st-century curriculum. Therefore, choosing to build police stations instead of classrooms is not just a misplaced priority; it is a statement of what this administration values.

Consequently, analysts keep returning to one question: Is the preference for brick-and-mortar projects driven by genuine development needs or by the economics of contracts in the Governor’s interest?

Time alone will tell.

As the 2027 elections draw nearer, the People’s General, Chief Ovedje Great Ogboru, is battle-ready to reclaim what his supporters describe as his stolen mandate after many years. He has, they argue, been denied victory on several occasions in previous attempts. However, 2027 is expected to be a different ball game altogether. Previous loopholes, they believe, will be blocked as Ogboru’s popularity continues to gain momentum across the nooks and crannies of Delta State.

Regardless of the damage that critics say has been inflicted on the state by the present administration, they believe Delta State will be restored to a better condition when Chief Ogboru assumes leadership.

“We live in a time where intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid people won’t be offended.”

Ogboru, supporters say, would introduce the twin pillars of industrialisation and manufacturing, areas they believe Delta State currently lacks, to accelerate economic growth.

The state has about 17,000 km² of arable land. With N20 billion, it could establish 25 LGA-level mechanisation centres, provide about 10,000 farmers with tractors on lease, and set up rice, yam, plantain, and cassava off-take schemes. This, they argue, is food security and job creation.

Chief Great Ogboru would also establish cottage industries. Warri once had glass and steel industries, Asaba had textile industries, and Oghara had Songhai. One major industry in each senatorial district, supporters argue, could be revived. They contend that the proposed police station budget could instead create three industrial clusters.

This is because flyovers do not employ people after commissioning; factories do. Furthermore, they argue that the greatest infrastructure is the human mind. Chief Ogboru, they say, would renovate about 500 schools, retrain 10,000 teachers, and introduce coding, welding, and agribusiness into the secondary school curriculum.

All Deltans of voting age are encouraged to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in order to make a meaningful change in the forthcoming elections. It may be difficult to refuse money when it is offered during election periods, but regardless, voters should do what they believe is right.

Many desire a complete change in the state’s direction during the coming electoral dispensation. Supporters believe that Chief Ovedje Great Ogboru will bring about the much-sought change they desire for Delta State, leading to accelerated growth and progress.

•Ajagbawa lives in Asaba, Delta State.