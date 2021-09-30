Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area in Delta State, Dr. Michael Tidi, has insisted that there is no ethnic crisis brewing in Warri, saying it is unthinkable for anyone to promote disunity in Warri, considering the underdevelopment caused by the last crisis in Warri.

Tidi, who made the clarification in a statement issued in Warri, Tuesday, September 28, noted that as the Chief Security Officer of Warri South Local Government Area, he was ready to do anything to promote peace in Warri and environs.

He urged anyone or group of persons planning protest capable of breaching the peace in Warri come October 1, under the pretext of promoting a non-existent ‘Waado City’, to shelve such plan, warning that security agents will deal ruthlessly with warmongers.

The Warri South Local Government Boss, averred: “We are living in a world, where the absence of peace is of great concern. Today we are all living as one, thanks to all those who worked hard to achieve this feat. But it breaks my heart that some persons, who were very young when the Warri crisis was going on, are still talking about issues that will bring about disunity. I want to commend the efforts of all those who have been at the forefront of championing peace in Warri.

“We all know that no sane youth will sit down and watch such protest take place in their locality”.

Tidi, appealed to everyone to continually preach peace, fairness, and justice in Warri and environs, stressing that a peaceful environment, is fundamental for development to thrive.