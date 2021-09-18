Sir Victor Uwaifo

By Ozioruva Aliu

Apparently because of his influence and personality, the Catholic Church where he was a communicant and Edo State government’s plans to honor him may have halted the funeral arrangements of late music maestro and instrumentalist, Sir Victor Uwaifo.

Earlier reports indicated that Uwaifo’s final journey home will begin from Thursday, September 23, but a source close to the family confided in our reporter during the week that a clearer picture concerning the funeral rites will emerge next week.

Said the source: “You have to call again to enable me to get across to the chairman of the burial planning committee. The next week’s date is tentative. We will speak with the Edo state government’s representative on Tuesday and if it is going to hold, we will definitely inform the public.”

“But between now and that day, the cloud would have been clear enough for the sun to shine. Right now, I cannot wholeheartedly say that the burial rites will be held on the tentative date. This is because there are some other things we have to put in place given the fact that we are expecting to hear from the state government.”

“I am sure the government wants to join forces with the family alongside the catholic church to give the late music legend a befitting burial rites. The catholic church has a very big role to play side by side with the family and the government. All these are very important as far as the burial of Professor Victor Uwaifo is concerned.”

The music legend died on Saturday, August 28, after a brief illness in Benin.