By Steve Oko

Traders occurring shops at A-Line, C-Line, and Medical Line in Ariaria International Market Aba have up till midnight Wednesday, September 8, to quit as the state government begins redevelopment work on the affected lines.

The ultimatum was contained in a press release by the Commissioner of Information Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

According to the release, the remodeling of the affected lines “is to ensure reconstruction of internal roads, new drains for proper storm water channeling and new ultra-modern shops with car parks, police and fire service posts”.

The redevelopment is expected to be delivered by the first week of December.

“The first phase which also include works on A-Line and associated lock up shops, C-Line, Surgical Line up to Enyimba gate, Kitchen utensils shops and Medical Line is expected to be concluded with minimal disruptions to trading activities at the other lines”, the release added.

According to the release, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed that all existing allottees affected by the redevelopment work must be returned to their shops as a matter of utmost priority before new off takers are considered.

“In light of the above, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the setting up of a project implementation and monitoring committee with the following members:

“Sir Michael Egwu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade & Investment; Mr Obi Collins (aka O Collins); Mr Emma Ohia (aka Emma Italo); Mr Johnson Agwata ; Ugochukwu Alaribe; Elder Emeka Igara

Mr Obichukwu Daniel; and the Aba Area Commander, Nigeria Police Force.

The Committee chaired by the Information Commissioner, also has representative of Department of State Services, DSS; representatives of relevant councils of Aba North and Osisioma.

“As further directed by the Governor, the list of existing allottees in the affected lines will be published tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, for verification with the concerned allottees expected to review the list and report any omission or other errors therefrom to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment or the undersigned for necessary correction.

“As agreed during the final harmonization meeting with the Governor on Tuesday, September 7, at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba, all those affected in this phase of the work are expected to remove their wares latest by close of business on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, to enable work commence in earnest and conclude before the end of the first week of December 2021.”

Vanguard News Nigeria