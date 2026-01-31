Anambra govt, traders agree on phased remodelling of Onitsha market

File: A screengrab from a video of Onitsha Market agitated traders, when Governor Soludo Soludo shut the market over Mondays sit-at-home.

The Anambra Government says it has reached an agreement with traders to commence the phased remodeling of the Onitsha Main Market to improve infrastructure and ensure a more organised and sustainable trading environment.

Read Also: IPoB declares Tuesday sit-at-home

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo disclosed this on Friday, after a dialogue with traders from the Onitsha Main Market and adjoining markets at the Government House, Awka.

Soludo said the engagement resulted in a mutual agreement with traders to begin immediate reinvigoration of the market.

He noted that the exercise would be carried out in phases to minimise disruption of commercial activities.

The governor said that leadership sometimes required taking inconvenient, but necessary decisions to secure the future.

He said the exercise was aimed at repositioning the market to global standards.

“The key components of the emergency intervention include the reclamation of market parks, restoration of walkways and construction of public conveniences.

“Others are repainting and colour-coding of shops and trading lines, among others.

Soludo added that the initiative was in line with his administration’s manifesto to develop planned and sustainable cities, communities and markets across the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of Onitsha Main Market, Mr Chijioke Okpalugo, told the governor that traders had opted for the remodeling option proposed by the government.

Okpalugo, however, appealed for some time to enable traders remove their goods from areas affected by illegal structures.

Vanguard News