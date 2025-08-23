Abia govt erects 400 shops for displaced Ariaria traders 

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia State government has erected 400 shops at the Ariaria International market, Aba, to accommodate traders who were displaced from their shops due to the ongoing remodelling of the market.

Briefing journalists in Umuahia, the treasurer of the market and chairman, remodelling work sub committee of the Market, Sir Hyacinth Nnabude, disclosed that with the arrangements reached among the tripartite committee comprising the state government, the traders and the developer, Checkbest International Limited, no trader will lose his shop as they have the right of first refusal.

He noted that the developer ,Checkbest International Limited,has provided alternative relocation shops for traders to continue doing their businesses.

He said; “The developer has put quite a lot of efforts in getting the job done. He has built about 400 shops for the relocation of the traders. This shows that the government is interested in the welfare of the people.

“We have a good working relationship with the developer and we have had meetings with him on two occasions and we told him about the perennial floodings issues that the traders have been facing.”

Also Speaking, a member of the committee, Prince Stanley Obazuo Meshach, commended the state government and the developer for his efforts in remodelling the market and noted the challenges they go through daily in carrying out their businesses.

He commended Governor Alex Otti for his efforts in remodelling the market and tasked those who are still working against the remodelling to join hands with them to achieve the remodelling of the market.

On his part, the developer and Managing Director of Checkbest International Limited, Mr. Chiedozie Njoku disclosed that part of the agreement entered into with the state government was for him to provide alternative shops for traders to continue with their businesses while the remodelling process goes on.

Njoku also disclosed that he agreed with the government that no trader who is affected by the remodelling would lose his shop, adding that, the right of first refusal has been granted the traders as soon as the remodelling process is completed.

“The remodeling of the market was prompted by the need to redevelop and remodel our international markets into a truly international market of international standards in line with what the present administration is doing, the general infrastructural development.

“Unlike in the past where some developments were not thought through thoroughly before the start of the traders had to lose not just their shops but sources of income and livelihood.

“We didn’t want to make the same mistakes the last or previous administration made that affected Ariaria.

“And we’re also going to do the remodeling in phases so that not all the traders or all the sections of the market that we have been giving will be affected at the same time.”

Some traders at the market who spoke to journalists,lamented the challenges facing the market which includes leaking roofs, flooding and destruction of goods,expressed confidence that they would now,carry out their businesses without fear of been overrun by flood.