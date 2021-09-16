.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

POLICE operatives attached to the Orerokpe divisional headquarters, Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State, have arrested a young man for allegedly attempting to use his mother for a money ritual.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred when the woman, identified as Oke, honoured his son’s invitation to his house.

Though details of the incident were hazy at press time, sources alleged that the son had attempted to strangle the mother who is a fish seller in the Okuokoko market.

Also Read:

A source said the woman had started shouting until some neighbours came in to rescue her. “Part of her lips were cut and there are a lot of injuries on her face”, the source added.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident, said “We can’t ascertain anything for now.

“From our investigation so far, according to the woman, the boy did not use a machete or anything on her, but the woman is alleging that the boy wanted to use her for ritual.”

Edafe said the woman had been taken to the hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

Vanguard News Nigeria