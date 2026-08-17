Son allegedly hacks 60-year-old mother to death in Ondo

— Police recover machete, arrest fleeing suspect

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AKURE — The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old man, Samuel Akoade, for allegedly hacking his 60-year-old mother, Olufunke Amoo, to death in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at the deceased’s residence in the Powerline area along the Ore–Okitipupa Road.

A police source said the incident caused panic among residents after the woman was discovered dead.

“Preliminary information revealed that the victim had sustained deep machete cuts and was already dead when she was discovered,” the source said.

According to the source, Samuel allegedly attacked his mother with a cutlass, inflicting injuries that resulted in her death. The motive for the alleged killing remains unknown.

Operatives from the Ore Division were deployed to the scene, where they secured the area, recovered a machete suspected to have been used in the attack and documented the scene.

The suspect reportedly fled before the arrival of the police but was subsequently arrested following sustained efforts by the operatives.

Samuel was taken into custody while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ore.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Akure, for further investigation.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said the Commissioner of Police, Felix Ohagwu, had directed a thorough and professional investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure justice.

Abayomi reassured residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and urged members of the public to provide timely information on suspicious activities.