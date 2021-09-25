The Zamfara State Police Command on Friday, banned unauthorized installation of cyber networks as part of effort to complement the current security measures tackle banditry and kidnapping in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Ayuba Elkanah, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau.

Elkanah said that information available to the police and other security agencies had confirmed that some persons and groups were violating measures so far taken by the authorities to tackle activities of bandits in the state.

He said security agencies had uncovered some unauthorized individuals and groups installing cyber networks in their homes and business places where suspected groups of bandits use.

This is coming three weeks after the suspension of all mobile networks in the state by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), meant to curtail communication between bandits and their collaborators that had facilitated attacks on communities.

“The criminals have been using the cyber network to communicate and pass messages that are threatening the security and safety of the state which where hitherto a serious concern.

“Let me use this opportunity on behalf of my colleagues, heads of security agencies to pass a serious warning against any person or group who have either installed or about to install cyber network to desist from this act or face dare consequences.

“I have already instructed my Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and other Tactical Commanders to intensify search at the suspected locations with a view to apprehending the violators,” Elkana said.

The Command, however, noted that in spite of the challenges, the agencies had recorded tremendous achievements in the effort to restore law and order in the state.

“In the course of enforcing the new security measures of the state government, the command has succeeded in the arrest of seven suspects for various offences as well as unconditional rescue of 10 abducted victims from different locations,” Elkanah explained.

The commissioner said that those arrested include a suspect in connection with the recent death of Sarkin Fulani Gidan Dutse, Gada Biyu area in Gusau, the state capital.

“Among the suspects was also female suspect found in possession of large quantity of cigarette and other substances on the way to supply to bandits and other criminal elements,” he said.

The command said it had also rescued six kidnapped victims, residents of Udawa village in Chikun local government, Kaduna state, who were abducted sometimes in July.

He said the kidnapped victims, mostly farmers, would soon be handed over to the Kaduna state Police Command to be reunited with their families.

Vanguard News Nigeria