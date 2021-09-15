Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye

Member representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has set a new record with the award of bursaries and scholarships to 500 of his constituents in tertiary institutions across the country.

Adefisoye approved the bursaries and scholarships payment to his deserving constituents on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The payment is to be disbursed through the Small Alhaji Youth Development Foundation (SAYDEF). The foundation has been a platform used over the years by the Deputy Chairman, House of Army to impact the lives of youths in his constituency.



READ ALSO:Reps member builds 3 schools, disburses 54 motorcycles, 66 arm wheel chairs to his constituents in Kebbi

The federal lawmaker however, emphasize that the scheme would only be for students from Idanre/Idanre federal constituency. He also assured that the number of beneficiaries will continue to increase in subsequent years.

Speaking on what informed the uncommon gesture of bursaries and scholarships, Adefisoye said it was borne out of his commitment to give lifelines to his constituents. He nonetheless added that the scheme was the beginning of greater things to come the ways of youths in Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency of Ondo State.

“I quite agree that the award of bursaries and scholarships to students of tertiary institutions is not really the responsibility of a federal law maker. But the welfare of my constituents, especially the youths has always been of premium priority to me. I am also not oblivious of the fact that some of these students are financially vulnerable and we never can tell what this support could do for them”.

Meanwhile, the federal lawmaker has enjoined beneficiaries of the scheme to reciprocate his gesture by staying committed to their academics. He also counselled the beneficiaries to shun every enticement of crime and not get distracted from their academic pursuits.

“By the grace of God, this scheme will continue to get bigger in subsequent years. I will also want to advise the students to stay away from crime and remain committed to their studies. Let me emphasize that the only thing I want in return from the beneficial students is for them to continually excel in their academics”, said Adefisoye.