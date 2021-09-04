By Moses Nosike

In a bid to curtail rate of unemployment, crime wave in the society and provide skill for self-reliant, Roekit Castle Empowerment Scheme is set to organise a six day intensive skill empowerment programme for those who will be interested to participate especially young Nigerians who are earning low income and others that have not gainfully employed.

According to the organisers, Enioma Firstlady and Lady Aity Francis, the training will focus on cake and pastries, handbag/clutch purse, shoes/palms, monogram on mug-cup & T-shirt, fruit juice/smoothie, business registration with CAC. Other areas of focus are fascinator/hand fan, makeup/gele tying etc.

However, to ensure that the programme carries it promises, Cornel Media Consult is sponsoring it.

Continuing, the two lady organisers said that the programme which is free will take place at Federal Science Technical School, Yaba, Lagos will reward three best students. “The best student will go home with N50,000; the second N30,000 and the third N20,000”.