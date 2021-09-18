Police

Operatives of Divisional Police Station, Sagbama, and community youths and vigilante of Adagbabiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area of  Bayelsa, have arrested two suspected kidnappers.

The suspects were: Odulima Igbogiri of Okogbie community and  Moses Joshua of Ahoada Town, both in Ahoada West LGA of Rivers.

They were both arrested at Adagbabiri while planning to kidnap a resident of the community.

This is contained in  a statement  on Saturday by the spokesperson of the command, SP Asinmi Butswait.

He said  the suspects  stabbed  two policemen and a youth,  while resisting arrest.

He, however,  said  the injured officers  were responding to treatment at the Sagbama General hospital.

Butswait said  the suspects were being interrogated, while thorough investigations were ongoing.

