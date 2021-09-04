-As hoodlums snatch EVM, assault Electoral Officers in Igabi, Giwa

By Ibrahim Wuyo

The candidates of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) have won during the Local Government election at Unguwan Sarki 01 Poling Unit where Governor, Nasir El-Rufai cast his vote on Saturday.

The Presiding Officer, Muhammad Sani, who announced the results, of the total vote cast of 159, said the PDP polled 86 votes as against the APC’s 62 votes for the chairmanship position.

In the Councillorship result announced, the opposition PDP also defeated the ruling APC with 100 votes against 53.

Meanwhile,Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Comission (KADSIECOM), Saratu Audu-Dikko,has said that about 41 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were snatched and Electoral Officers assaulted during the election in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas.

“Thirty EVMs were carted away at Kwarau in Igabi local government, with two destroyed, while nine others at Panhauya in Giwa local government, were equally vandalised,” she said.