By Dirisu Yakubu

MEANWHILE, the National Working Committee of the PDP has slated Friday, September 17 for the inauguration of its national convention organizing committee.

The 270-member committee is chaired by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri while Governors Duoye (Bayelsa) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) serve as deputy chairman and secretary respectively.

Also appointed as members are former governors elected on the platform of the PDP, ex- Ministers as well as serving and former members of the National Assembly.

Amid growing anxiety over pending court suits especially with suspended National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus approaching the Abuja division of the Appeal Court to quash his suspension, the Fintiri-led committee is working closely with an ad-hoc committee chaired by former Senate President, David Mark, for a possible resolution of all pending cases out of court.

Although none of the leaders of the party has officially indicated interest to succeed Secondus, former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, are seen as early birds for the plum office.

There are also indications that Prince Secondus has resolved to test his popularity among party delegates and is set to hit the nation’s capital for the convention.

