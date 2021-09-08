…As PDP condemned attack on its Secretariat



Shina Abubakar, Osogbo



Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), during the Osun 2018 governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has told Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to start preparing his handover notes, saying his days as Governor are numbered.



This as the former Senator disclosed that he is ready to flagg off his campaign without blocking those interested in contesting the PDP governorship ticket from in the state from gunning for it.



Adeleke who was speaking at a welcome rally organised by the party at it Secretariat in Osogbo urged interested parties to be modest with their campaigns in the interest of peace in the party and state in general.

“The ruling party has messed up the state since coming to power. I am appealing to the Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola to start preparing his handover notes because his days as Governor are numbered.

“I am back and ready to kick start my campaign. PDP belongs to everyone, I can’t stop anyone interested in the party’s ticket from contesting it, but l appeal for decency among everyone for peace within the party and the state”, he said.

PDP Chairman in the state, Mr Sunday Bisi, while welcoming the senator described his courage to pursue more knowledge after he was robbed of victory as courageous and worthy of emulation.



He also warned that the party would not be cowed by violence from anyone, saying no party has monopoly of violence.

“With the additional feat to previous ones in the Social, Economic and Political spheres, you have assured us that you are better positioned to drive the process of growth in our dear State and Nigeria as a whole.”

“Let me use this medium to warm those who feel they can subdue our party with force of violence to desist forthwith. Such vain effort cannot get at us as our courage is too fortified to be discouraged.

“Testing the will of our people through any form of violence of is an effort in futility but stretching it further will backfire. We will not warn you again”, he said