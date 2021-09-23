The Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse 111 has revalidated the Chieftaincy title of the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi.

Olu of Warri revalidated Chief Ereyitomi as the Akatigbiayeola of Warri Kingdom on Monday at the Palace, Aghofen warri.



Ereyitomi, Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC was accompanied by some of his supporters to the Warri Monarch’s Palace where they pledged loyalty to the Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse 111 and assured him of support in moving Warri forward.

Some supporters of the member representing Warri Federal Constituency shortly after the revalidation exercise by Olu of Warri, expressed delight for the event as their party faithful thronged to the venue in their mass numbers jubilating and chanting “Thomas again, again in 2023”.

It would be recalled that whenever the new Olu of Warri ascends the pristine throne of their forefathers there is always revalidation of chieftaincy titles.