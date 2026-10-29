Police arrest two masquerades over alleged extortion, others in Akwa Ibom

Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested two Ekpo masquerade participants over allegations of extorting money from residents and assaulting members of the public in Ikot Ekpene.

The suspects were arrested at about 6pm on Monday, October 26, along the Ukana/Abak highway during an operational show of force, the police said.

The state police spokesperson, Timfom John, identified the suspects in a statement on Thursday as Ine Isong, 29, of Ukana Ikot Esoh Village, and Emmanuel Ekpenyong, 20, from Ikono Local Government Area.

John said the suspects were allegedly found in possession of Ekpo masquerade costumes and attire, machetes, spears and arrows.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the suspects and other persons allegedly involved in the activities had been terrorising residents and extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public,” the statement said.

It added that some people, particularly women, were allegedly assaulted during the activities.

John said investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged offences and identify other persons who might be involved.

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, warned that the command would not tolerate the use of cultural practices or masquerade activities as a cover for criminality, intimidation, extortion or violence.

“While respecting lawful cultural traditions, the command remains resolute in ensuring that no individual or group takes the law into their own hands or threatens the peace and security of residents,” Azare said.