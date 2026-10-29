Photos: Tech, AI, creative economy dominate conversations on Day 2 of Moonshot 2026

Day two of Moonshot by TechCabal 2026 brought together technology leaders, startup founders, creatives, investors and industry professionals for conversations on the future of Africa’s digital economy, with sessions spanning artificial intelligence, financial technology, the creative economy and emerging technologies.

The event featured multiple stages, including the Startup Stage, Emerging Tech Stage and Creative Economy Stage, where speakers explored the opportunities and challenges shaping Africa’s technology and business landscape.

Discussions examined questions such as “Can African Players Build the Infrastructure Creators Need?” and “Who Do We Trust With the Future of Money?”, reflecting growing interest in the infrastructure, innovation and trust required to support the continent’s digital transformation.

Other sessions focused on artificial intelligence and the resources needed to strengthen Africa’s technological capabilities,

including “The AI Factory: Who Will Build Africa’s Compute Future?” The creative economy also featured prominently, with conversations such as “Building a Profitable African Fashion Economy” exploring how creative talent can translate into sustainable businesses.

Beyond the stage discussions, the gathering provided opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing and engagement among participants working across technology, media, finance and the creative industries.

The photographs capture highlights from Day 2 of Moonshot 2026, documenting the speakers, discussions, audience participation and connections that defined the event.