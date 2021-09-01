The Nigeria Society of Engineers, N SE, has conferred fellowship on Martina Atuchi.

The President, NSE, Babagana Muhammad, conferred the membership during the 18th fellowship conferment lecture and ceremony in Abuja.

The honour on Atuchi was a recognition of her dedication to work and contribution to the engineering profession. She is one of the leading bona-fide Nigerian engineers protecting and promoting the country’s sustainability in the oil and gas industry.

She is the pride and product of NNPC, thus the recognition and award is for NNPC as a whole.

Martina Atuchi is the General Manager, Joint Venture Operations, National Petroleum Investment Management Services. NAPIMS/NNPC.