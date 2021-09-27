By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Northern Governors’ Forum on Monday met in Kaduna State to get an update on the progress made so far on measures taken to address insecurity which they stated is still a major concern in the region as well as discuss emerging issue of Value Added Tax collection and the surrounding controversy.

The Governors in a resolution stated by its Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong stressed they would also take stock of how far they have gone in tackling banditry, kidnapping and insurgency and also chart the way forward even as they stressed they would take a critical look at some new national issues that have emerged over the recent months and weeks with a view to coming up with a position of the region as well as adopt the best possible approach to ensuring that the interest of the region is protected and promoted.

Apart from the Governors, other stakeholders including the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar III, Chairman of the Northern Council of Traditional Rulers, and other Royal Fathers were also in attendance.

According to Lalong, “I am delighted to welcome you once again to Kaduna, the headquarters of our region as we deliberate on issues relating to the peace, progress and development of our people and the nation at large. I believe that this meeting will afford us the opportunity to look into various issues closely. You will recall that we met here in February this year to look at a wide range of issues concerning the well-being of our people.

“After hours of exhaustive deliberations, we arrived at several resolutions bordering on improving security of our region; enhancing socio-economic prosperity of the people; addressing humanitarian challenges of internally displaced persons; building synergy with the Federal Government and our counterparts from other parts of the country among others.

“This Forum also received various reports from the Committees we earlier constituted and resolved to look into the Reports for implementation, while awaiting the completion of work on others. Various presentations were also made by individuals and corporate organizations for the development of the Region which we all agreed to carefully examine.

“Today’s meeting is essentially to get an update on the progress made so far on some of those items particularly on addressing insecurity which is still a major concern in the region. We shall therefore take stock of how far we have gone in tackling banditry, kidnapping and insurgency and also chart the way forward. In addition, we shall also take a critical look at some new national issues that have emerged over the recent months and weeks with a view to coming up with a position of the region as well as adopting the best possible approach to ensuring that the interest of the region is protected and promoted. Key among them is the issue of Value Added Tax collection and the surrounding controversy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria