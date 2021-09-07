.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Against the backdrop of the recent coup d’tat in Guinea Conakry, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) has charged African militaries to remain committed to the preservation of democracy on the continent.

Magashir gave the admonition on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe on Monday 6, September 2021.

The Minister who was represented by Nigeria’s Defence Attache accredited to Sao Tome and Principe, Navy Captain Oluseyi Ekundayo Oladipo Also paid a working visit to the Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe, His Excellency Jorge Bom Jesus, in his capacity as Acting Minister of Defence.

He also used the occasion to present light technical support to the Armed Forces of Sao Tome and Principe (FASTP) and to assess the level of progress of the Basic English Course sponsored by the Ministry of Defence.

The Armed Forces Day coincided with the announcement of the results of the Presidential Run-off elections, held on 5 September 2021 in Sai Tome and Principe.

The election was won by Carlos Vila Nova of the opposition Independent Democratic Action (ADI) party, who garnered 57.54% of the votes to defeat Guilherme Posser da Costa of the ruling Movement for the Liberation of Sao Tome and Principe (MLSTP) who polled 42.46%.

Vila Nova is a 65-year-old former Minister. The runoff followed a keenly contested first round of elections which was held on 18 July 2021.

The FASTP played an active role in election security during both the first round and runoff elections.

The archipelagic state of Sao Tome and Principe lies about 250 nautical miles south of Bonny in the Gulf of Guinea.

Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe have overlapping Exclusive Economic Zones, for which the overlapping area was designated a Joint Development Zone in 2001.

