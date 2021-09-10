



Winnington Citizens & Partners, a visa processing and citizenship acquisition agency said on Friday that Nigerians “can travel to as many as 160 countries across the World without Visa requirements.”

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mrs Winnie Okoh in an interview with newsmen, said the firms had packages that could ensure such visa-free travels for Nigerians.

She said that with only a “Strong Passport” Nigerians who wish to travel to Caribbean countries and parts of Europe would be provided with the opportunity.

Okoh, who unveiled the various packages available, said the firm could provide the opportunity for Nigerians to acquire second citizenship with ease.

She added that other opportunities available include business opportunities, education, and healthcare services in other countries.

Okoh said the firm is partnering with five countries in the Caribbean to market their citizenship through investment for those who want to acquire second citizenship.

“Business opportunities abound in the Caribbean. I have heard of many people that have missed business opportunities because they were not granted visas.

“But with this passport, they could access the countries. Yours is just to buy a ticket and hop into the plane and avoid all the embassies problems.

“If you want to go to school abroad we can help you get admission and package you in a legal way. This citizenship will give you access to good healthcare and good education for the children.

“Once you get this passport, it passes from generation to generation. It does not terminate, except you are found wanting or found to be a criminal. With that passport, you can settle in the UK also and without visa,” she said.

According to the CEO, the passport can easily and automatically be renewed when it expires

She said the company “is out to impact the lives of Nigerians positively by providing access to such travel opportunities” that would hitherto been hampered or delayed by visa requirement.