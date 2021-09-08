By Precious Chukwudi

At a time ‘serving breakfast’ (heartbreaks) is going viral on social media, some Nigerian celebrities are in the eye of the storm.

It started with Tuface Idibia’s wife, Annie Idibia, who had put out series of posts on social media regarding her marital woes.

She called out Tuface’s family for not allowing her enjoy her marriage. She had initially said that Tuface’s family never liked her for the past 10 years and that she has always endured whatever form of treatment the family meted her.

She had also accused her husband of spending time with one of his Baby Mamas (Pero), who has three children for 2Baba.

There was some back and forth, with Tuface’s brother accusing Annie of not being a supportive wife.

Now, an audio has gone viral: it has a crying female saying “My husband lied to me that he was going for a shoot, whereas he has gone to America to see Pero”.

In light of all these happenings, not for once has 2Baba said anything as regards the situation.

In another drama, a recorded phone conversation between ace actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri, is in the air.

Kpokpogri can be heard was in a phone conversation with a female friend speaking about his sexual escapades.

The leaked audio broke the relationship ties between Tonto Dikeh and Kpokpogri, with the actress personally thanking a blogger for exposing Kpokpogri.

Then today, another leaked audio surfaced online where a crying Tonto Dikeh was begging for Kpokpogri to take her back.

Since the audio went live, both camps have denied leaking the audio, with Tonto saying the leaked audio was in the past and had nothing to do with recent happenings.

In another situation, is likeable OAP Nedu and his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri, came into the open with family secrets.

She had called him out for being irresponsible.

Nedu countered her claims and said he ran a DNA test for their children and realised that his first child was not his.

Uzoamaka claims that miscommunication and domestic violence are the reasons her marriage ended and not because of infidelity.

What exactly do you think is playing out here with the rate some Nigerian celebrities are either sharing breakfasts or eating it?

Many marriages have challenges. But celebrities are in the spotlight. However, the breakfast serving is getting too hot.

