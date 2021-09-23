.

The Chairman of Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, has called on Ndokwa leaders to come together as one for the purpose of fighting the menace of marginalisation meted out to the people of Ndokwa nation over the years noting that it’s only a strongly United people of the Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal constituency can win the war of the ‘rabid neglect’ of the area by governments across divides.

Chief Amechi made this known in Asaba, Wednesday in an exclusive chat with our correspondent stating that the time has come for all sons and daughters of Ndokwa nation to put politics aside to wage war against the enemies of the Ndokwa nation.

The Ajuwa of Aboh kingdom maintained that petty politics occasioned by individualism and selfishness have been the bane of the developments and growth of the Ndoshimili and Ukwani speaking people of Delta State over the years as he urged the leaders in the land to brace up and challenge what he described as perpetual neglect of Ndokwa people in the Federal Government appointments.

In recent appointments made by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government, the Chairman of TAF noted that Nigeria’s operators of the political system deliberately neglected the people of Ndokwa nation for reasons of provoking agitations wondering why Ndokwa people were denied appointment into the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited a development he considered an affront to the people of Ndokwa land.

Specifically, Chief Amechi warned that the Federal government is pushing Ndokwa nation “too hard” adding that if care is not taking, the people may react in a manner capable of upsetting the entire political system.

The blame, according to Chief Amechi, who doubles as the Onwa of Umusadege Utagba-Uno, the divisions among the leaders in Ndokwa nation is to blame for what he described as an attack on the collective sensibilities of Ndokwa people by the Nigerian State. “My people are targeted for perpetual marginalisation by Nigerian authorities. Not even a President of Niger Delta extraction could make amends. Who have we offended in Nigeria that won’t forgive our nation?” the Industrialist queried.

Chief Amechi said until the leaders in Ndokwa nation stop seeing negative developments from political prisms and come together, governments across divides won’t stop taking advantage of the inherent divisions among the people to recklessly abandon the people of Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency. He added that the Ndokwa nation has unfortunately been dealt mortal blows through years of injustice, neglect, and ‘criminal marginalisation’ by the Nigerian state which have remained unchallenged over the years stating that, the time has come for the people of Ndokwa nation to say, enough is enough in their actions which he noted includes closing ranks to fight the ‘common enemies.’

The Aboh-born industrialist and philanthropist noted that the FG has remained adamant since the submission of the forensic report of the probe into the management of the NDDC over the years but called on the President to appoint a Ndokwa man/daughter into the board of the regional agency noting that Ndokwa nation has in its bowel the largest deposit of gas resources in West Africa in addition to the enormous crude oil deposits on account of which the constituency plays host to many oil companies including Agip.

He further stated that the Agip Gas Plant in Okpai (Ndokwaland) lights up Obosi and other parts of the country including Abuja, while the owners of the gas resources live perpetually in darkness in the name of gross injustice and wickedness of the Nigerian state against Ndokwa people.

The youths of Ndokwa nation he said, have been reduced to mere scavengers and motorcycle riders while the oil companies engage the people of other regions in their management position. “Until people say no to injustice in Ndokwa land, this trend of wickedness against our people won’t stop.”

“I speak for my people, I stand against injustice and wickedness meted to my people, this Federal Government must appoint a Ndokwa man to the board of the NDDC, NNPC, NPDC, NAPIMS, DPR…….. for peace to reign in our land, if not the reactions may not be manageable in the end. We have suffered for too long in the hands of successive governments in the past and until our leaders come together to challenge the government, it won’t stop.

Everything is not politics, not even the politics of division that we play here in Ndokwa nation, we must form a united front devoid of political divide against the continuous marginalisation of our people. We deserve the best in this country considering the value of our contributions to the wellbeing of the Nigerian economy. We must rise up to condemn the reign of marginalisation against our national destiny,” the APC chieftain stated.