Police arrest 10 suspected vandals, recover cables in Abuja

Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has arrested 10 suspected vandals in separate operations in Kubwa, Wuye and the National Mosque area of Abuja, recovering armoured cables and a vandalised solar-powered street light.

The command said on Sunday that the arrests were part of its efforts to protect critical public infrastructure in the Federal Capital Territory.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the suspects were arrested during separate operations by police patrol and surveillance teams.

Adeh said that on September 2, 2026, at about 6pm, a police patrol team from Kubwa Division, while on routine patrol around Bazango-Kubwa, sighted some persons allegedly vandalising armoured cables.

She identified the suspects as Goodname Oriarebun, 29; Timothy Donald, 28; Ayo Buli, 26; Emmanuel Elijah, 28; and Christian David, 28.

According to her, the suspects were arrested and taken into custody for investigation.

Adeh added that a patrol team from Wuye Division also arrested one Moses Luka while he was allegedly digging out armoured cables along the road between Magic Land and the National Stadium, Abuja.

She said a surveillance team from Wuse Division, in another operation, arrested four suspects around the National Mosque area after they allegedly cut down a solar-powered street light in an attempt to vandalise it and remove its components.

The four suspects were identified as Musa Abdullahi, Suleiman Idris, Aliyu Isa and Muhammed Abdulrahman.

The spokesperson said investigations were ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the alleged syndicates, including those suspected of receiving stolen public infrastructure.

She said all the suspects remained in police custody and would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, commended the police teams for their vigilance and timely intervention in protecting public infrastructure across the territory.

The command urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08028940883.