How to identify a collapsing building – NEMA

Photo: NAN

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has urged Nigerians to remain alert to warning signs that could indicate an impending building collapse.

NEMA gave the warning in a post on its X platform on Sunday, noting that building collapses are often preceded by visible or audible signs of structural distress.

According to the agency, cracks, unusual sounds, tilting walls, sagging floors and other structural changes should not be ignored.

It urged members of the public to learn to recognise the warning signs and take early action to prevent loss of lives and property.

“A building collapse doesn’t happen without warning,” NEMA said.

The agency encouraged Nigerians to watch, learn and share information on the warning signs while remaining vigilant about the safety of buildings around them.