IGP Disu inspects 23 police barracks, pledges improved welfare

IGP Disu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has inspected 23 police barracks across the country as part of efforts to assess the living conditions of personnel and their families and identify areas requiring urgent intervention.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, on Sunday said the inspection covered residential quarters and other welfare facilities within the barracks.

According to the statement, Disu interacted with personnel and residents during the exercise while personally assessing the condition of existing infrastructure.

The inspection provided the police leadership with an assessment of the welfare challenges facing personnel and highlighted areas requiring urgent rehabilitation, sustained maintenance and increased investment.

Disu said personnel welfare remained a critical component of ongoing police reforms, stressing that decent accommodation and functional welfare infrastructure were essential to boosting morale, improving wellbeing and enhancing service delivery.

He assured personnel that the welfare needs identified during the inspection would receive appropriate attention, adding that the Force was committed to addressing infrastructure gaps through practical and evidence-based interventions.

The IGP also emphasised the need for greater administrative responsiveness to the accommodation and welfare challenges confronting officers and their families in police barracks.

He said personnel who dedicated their lives to protecting citizens and property deserved decent, safe and conducive living conditions.

Disu reiterated that improved welfare was integral to building a motivated, professional and effective police force capable of meeting its constitutional responsibilities.

He added that the Nigeria Police Force would continue to invest in accommodation, welfare infrastructure and other support systems aimed at improving the living conditions and overall wellbeing of personnel and their families.

The Force reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the capacity of officers to discharge their constitutional responsibilities effectively while making personnel welfare a key component of police reform.