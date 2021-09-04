.

By Juliet Ebirim

In order to tackle the high unemployment rate in the country and as part of its commitment to help job seek­ers become employable individuals, GText Academy, an offshoot of GText Global, in partnership with Hexavia! a business management consultancy firm, has kicked off the second batch of its training.

The virtual class of the training commenced on Friday, August 27 and will end on September 10, 2021, while the physical class will hold from September 13th to October 11th, 2021.

The GMD/CEO of GText Global, Dr Stephen Akintayo, disclosed this recently at the launch of the second academic session held at its office in Lagos. “We have a goal to train thousands of young people in real estate through virtual and physical classes. The primary aim of the academy is to raise highly productive youth that will be employable in any sector of the economy.”

Bemoaning the rate of unemployment in the country, Akintayo revealed that the situation can be addressed through adequate training of job seekers.

“We need to give our graduates the necessary training that will position them to be either self-employed or meet the expectations of the modern-day job market. Nigeria is in a complex situation where we are experiencing hybrid challenges. We have graduates who are not actually well prepared for the emerging labour market demands.” he said.

Commenting further, he reiterated that no society can grow with low productivity. “Most curriculum operated by higher institutions have not helped in solving the current problems.

Those curricula are not in tandem with the real-life issues we need to solve as a nation, so our graduates will need to go through another process of unlearning what they have learned” he concluded.

At the event, Faith Adebisi Adedoyin of Doyenne Apparel was presented with a cheque of one million naira for winning the Stephen Akintayo Challenge, a social media competition aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs.