Set to formally receive ex-minister in Abuja

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has been described as an asset to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) even as arrangements are in top gear to formally receive him into the party in Abuja next week.

This was disclosed by the FCT and Kogi State chairmen of APC, Abdulmalik Usman and Abdullahi Bello, respectively when they paid a courtesy visit to Fani-Kayode at his Abuja residence on Tuesday.

Recall that the former minister had recently defected to the APC and was warmly received by President Muhammadu Buhari in the company of some APC governors at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

The Kogi State APC chairman, Abdullahi Bello, described Fani-Kayode’s defection to APC as a “homecoming” given his status as one of the founding members of the party.

“To me, you are an asset any day, any time, that any government that means well for the people, will like to have you on board. That’s why I appreciate your coming to APC,” Bello said.

For his part, the FCT Chairman of APC, Abdulmalik Usman, said he was the happiest person over Fani-Kayode’s defection as the Abuja chapter will benefit from his membership of the party.

He added that the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, has been duly briefed and was disposed to having Fani-Kayode formally registered as an APC member in the Territory as soon as possible.

Speaking earlier, the former Minister of Aviation said he decided to join the APC in the nation’s capital having lived in Abuja for the past 20 years, adding that he also felt that he would be more useful to the party in FCT.

Fani-Kayode, therefore, thanked the two APC State chairmen and members of their entourage for the visit.

Others in the entourage included the special adviser (Political) to Kogi State governor, Alh. Hadi Ametuo; chief whip, Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Mukhtar, among other party stalwarts.

